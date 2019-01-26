Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

President holds meeting with ARF leaders


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting on January 26 with the ARF’s (Dashnaktsutyun) new Bureau members and Representative Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan.

During the meeting the president congratulated and wished good luck to the ARF leaders.

The Bureau members told the president about the recently concluded ARF World Congress in Artsakh, the party’s priorities and plans.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), or Dashnaktsutyun, is not represented in the incumbent parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




