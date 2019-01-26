'We are entering a new world where quantum approach will lead', says Armenian president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting on January 26 with Prof. Massimo Inguscio, the President of the National Research Council of Italy.

Sarkissian and Inguscio had met most recently in November 2018 during the Armenian president’s visit to Rome. During the meeting the Armenian president had invited the Italian professor to visit Armenia to discuss specific directions for cooperation.

“It’s always nice to meet a friend”, Sarkissian told Inguscio during today’s meeting. “I believe that his visit, possible cooperation with our country are important not only for science, but also the society, social behavior, even for politics. We are entering a new world, and this new world is going to be governed exclusively with new ideas, new approaches, where quantum approach will be among the leading ones”.

Prof. Massimo Inguscio, thanking for the invitation, said: “In Italy, Armenia is perceived as a strategic country of the highest level. Our president finds science to be a powerful and strong tool aimed for the future. In this context our November decision to visit the Armenian National Academy of Sciences was important”.

Sarkissian and Inguscio also discussed prospects of deepening scientific and academic cooperation between Armenia and Italy.

Sarkissian suggested creating communications between the scientific and research institutes of the two countries, noting that despite Armenia not having great financial resources, it has talented scientists.

According to the Armenian president, Armenia and Italy can successfully cooperate particularly in mathematical modeling of artificial intelligence, effective management of water reserves and other sectors.

