Fugitive Armenian-Iranian arrested in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A 66-year-old man suspected in illegally crossing the state border has been apprehended in Yerevan, police said.

Zhirayr L., a man holding dual Armenian-Iranian citizenship, was wanted by Yerevan police since December 21, 2018 on charges of illegal state border crossing.

He was arrested on January 25, police said.

