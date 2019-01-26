Fugitive Armenian-Iranian arrested in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A 66-year-old man suspected in illegally crossing the state border has been apprehended in Yerevan, police said.
Zhirayr L., a man holding dual Armenian-Iranian citizenship, was wanted by Yerevan police since December 21, 2018 on charges of illegal state border crossing.
He was arrested on January 25, police said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
