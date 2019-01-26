Former employees demand Yerevan Zoo director to step down

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A group of former employees of Yerevan Zoo are demonstrating outside the park demanding the resignation of Ruben Khachatryan, the Zoo’s director.

“Ruben Khachatryan, not being a professional, isn’t even trying to take into consideration professionals’ opinion,” Khachatryan’s former deputy Manuk Manukyan, one of the organizers of the protest, told reporters.

“We’ve had warm relations with Ruben Khachatryan in the past and our problems were caused from this kind of professional issues,” he said. Manukyan also added that he was fired because of not showing up for work for a few days.

Protesters are demanding Khachatryan’s resignation because of the fact that many animals kept at the zoo have died recently.

However, a zoo representative spoke to the protesters and claimed that no other incidents have taken place since the last reported death.

The Zoo’s administration claims the protests are a smear campaign.

Earlier in November 2018, a zebra died at the zoo in what appeared to be poisoning. The Zoo contacted police to investigate a possible deliberate arsenic poisoning. Arsenic was indeed found in the dead animal’s blood.

Ruben Khachatryan, speaking at a news conference in November 2018, claimed that the protests against him are a smear campaign organized by people who are engaged in animal trade.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan