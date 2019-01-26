Military development is absolute priority, Pashinyan tells top brass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Defense Ministry headquarters today and chaired a consultation with the military leadership of Armenia.

Greeting the attendees, Pashinyan attached importance to organizing such meetings in terms of effective partnership between the government and the military.

“Our most important mission is servicing the challenges of our security. Our political emphasis is the following, and there is nothing new in this emphasis – the number one guarantor of security of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh’s security are the Armenian Armed Forces and the Artsakh Defense Army. We note that the military’s normal development and conformity to modern rules of combat readiness and security requirements of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh are absolute priorities. We must work continuously in this direction, by having short-term, mid-term and long-term goals, as well as an action strategy,” the PM said.

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan briefed the PM on the military’s 2018 achievements, and main priorities for 2019.

“Compared to the previous years, in 2018, especially since June, we’ve had a quite calm frontline – associated first of all with the political leadership’s efforts and stipulated by the clear strategy and actions of our armed forces. In this regard, I would like to reaffirm to You, that our army today with its training and discipline will maintain both political agreements and if required will force the adversary with appropriate actions the conditions favorable for us,” Tonoyan said.

The minister also noted reforms in transparency and fairness in the conscription process and the state-soldier-family communication among achievements.

Tonoyan says that the structural changes of the army’s administration system are being finalized.

“A number of legislative initiatives are in process, that are aimed at improving, facilitating and making the administration system effective, as well as the procurement process, and to increase combat readiness and make the military more transparent and accountable,” the minister said.

He mentioned “increasing the efficiency of material and human resources management” as a priority for 2019. According to the minister, the reforms will be directed for creating systems based on smart solutions and principles in army supply and staff management.

“We must also continue working on increasing the combat readiness of the armed forces”, he said.

He said that staff education, combat readiness and supplementation with modern weaponry and equipment are highlighted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan