Artsakh reports 250 ceasefire breaches by Azerbaijan in 6 days


STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces have violated the ceasefire nearly 250 times in one week (January 20-26), according to the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani military used different caliber small arms and fired more than 2500 rounds at Artsakh’s positions, the ministry said.

“Defense Army troops mostly refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently carrying out their mission,” it said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




