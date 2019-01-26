Yerevan plans construction of bypass roads to facilitate traffic

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City authorities are considering several projects for facilitating the city’s transportation traffic.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, accompanied by Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, visited a number of sections of the capital where bypassing roads are planned to be constructed, the City Hall said.

According to the City Hall, the construction plan under consideration has been designed back in the Soviet years. The M15 project will link the province of Ararat with the province of Kotayk – thus enabling motorists not to enter Yerevan and by bypassing the Erebuni and Nor Nork districts.

“We know very well that today almost all roads pass through Yerevan, we also know the situation regarding heavy traffic”, the Mayor said.

“The goal is for vehicles that pass through Yerevan now, but whose destination isn’t to reach Yerevan, to have alternative roads and not enter downtown. This is very important not only for the development of the capital, but generally for the development of Armenia’s roads and the economy”, he said.

Another project under consideration is linking Davitashen district with the Kanaker Zeytun district, at the same time enabling to visit Kotayk province.

“We must view Armenia as one whole in terms of both economy, road construction and infrastructure. We are discussing with Mr. Marutyan the issue of bypassing roads for Yerevan”, Minister Arshakyan said, adding that the projects will be studied in detail to determine efficiency.

The roads are envisaged to be multi-lane, with bridges.

According to Mayor Marutyan, the City Hall is also negotiating with the Asian Development Bank for building new road links near the Hayrenik Cinema Theater and the Circus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan