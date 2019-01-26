Everyone in Armenia is proud of Legrand’s global fame, French ambassador says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Everyone in Armenia is proud of the global fame of Michel Legrand, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said on Facebook in connection with the passing of the renowned composer.

“Michel Legrand’s melodies today in Armenia’s cafes and homes will remind that here no one is ignoring the Armenian origin of this universal artist and everyone is proud of his worldwide fame,” Lacote said.

Renowned composer Michel Legrand has died on January 26 at the age of 86, French media reported.

Michel Legrand won three Oscars and five Grammy awards during a career spanning more than half a century.

He has more than 100 albums in his discography.

Legrand worked with the brightest stars of 20th century Hollywood, including Frank Sinatra and Barbara Streisand.

Legrand was of Armenian descent: his mother was Armenian.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan