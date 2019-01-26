Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand dead at 86

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Renowned composer Michel Legrand has died on January 26 at the age of 86, French media reported.

The photo above depicts Legrand playing the piano at an event, while Armenian duduk legend Jivan Gasparyan accompanies the melody, with the late Charles Aznavour listening closely.

Michel Legrand won three Oscars and five Grammy awards during a career spanning more than half a century.

He has more than 100 albums in his discography.

Legrand worked with the brightest stars of 20th century Hollywood, including Frank Sinatra and Barbara Streisand.

Legrand was of Armenian descent: his mother was Armenian.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan