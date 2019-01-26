Minor fire breaks out at ministry HQ in downtown Yerevan, no injuries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A minor fire broke out in the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies in downtown Yerevan early Sunday morning, emergency authorities said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a call on smoke coming out of the building was received at 08:11, January 26.

Six fire engines and first-responders from the crisis management center were dispatched to the ministry HQ.

Authorities said the fire broke out in one of the offices of the ministry. It was contained at 08:32 and extinguished minutes later.

No injuries were reported in the incident, only minor material damages in the office.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

