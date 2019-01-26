LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 january:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.86% to $1887.00, copper price up by 0.06% to $5925.50, lead price up by 2.73% to $2088.50, nickel price up by 1.33% to $11785.00, tin price down by 1.48% to $20600.00, zinc price up by 1.24% to $2643.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $36000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
