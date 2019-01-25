Catholicos of All Armenians wishes success to Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on January 25 and met with Catholocos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II. During the meeting the Catholicos once again blessed the parliament and Ararat Mirzoyan, wishing them to be able to make the country prosperous.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament, congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected speaker of the parliament, His Holiness expressed confidence that the Speaker of the parliament as well as the MPs, as the people’s choice, will contribute to the strengthening of the statehood, future development of the country and welfare of people.

Thanking for the congratulation and the best wishes, the Speaker of the parliament emphasized the key role that the newly elected MPs have for establishing a new culture in Armenia. Mirzoyan noted that the Church, like the parliament, have a very important mission, which is to serve the people. The Speaker highly assessed the role of the Armenia Apostolic Church in the lives of the people and the mission of preservation of the Armenian identity in Diaspora. The sides underlined the importance of future deepening the cooperation between the Church and the National Assembly.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan