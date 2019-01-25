New Ambassador of Uruguay presents copy of credentials to Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Uruguay to Armenia Carlos Sgarbi von Steinmann (residence in Tehran, Iran) on January 24 presented the copy of his credentials to deputy minister of foreign affairs Grigor Hovhannisyan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The deputy FM congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed confidence that the Armenia-Uruguay relations will record new achievements during his tenure.

The officials highlighted the fact that the General Consulate of Uruguay will soon open in Yerevan which will give new impetus to the bilateral cooperation. During the meeting they also touched upon the regional issues and the latest developments over them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan