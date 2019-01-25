Armenian minister, ADB delegation discuss cooperation opportunities in tourism sector

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan had a meeting with the delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the joint programs in tourism sector and the cooperation opportunities, in particular in the field of technological innovations were discussed.

The minister and the ADB delegation discussed the prospects on creating a tourism information platform. “The tourism sector is one of our priorities and is such a type of an economic activity where the benefits are more inclusively distributed between all players”, the minister said, adding that the technological, innovative approaches in tourism sector can raise the field’s competitiveness, service quality and affordability.

The meeting participants also discussed issues relating to the Armenia.Travel website.

The sides agreed to continue the cooperation to prepare and use development mechanisms of the field.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan