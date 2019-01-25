Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-19

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 485.75 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.91 drams to 550.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.52 drams to 635.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 59.67 drams to 20047.83 drams. Silver price down by 1.35 drams to 238.94 drams. Platinum price up by 77.32 drams to 12415.69 drams.