Armenian, Russian PMs hold meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on the sidelines of his working visit in Moscow, the Russian government told Armenpress.

“The Russian Premier and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Moscow on January 25. The meeting was held at the request of the Armenian side. The heads of government discussed the current issues of the Armenian-Russian commercial cooperation and other aspects of the relations”, the statement says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan