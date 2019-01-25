Aliyev conversation proceeded within framework of earlier public statements, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has reassured that during the Davos meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev he discussed all the public statements made earlier.

The PM made the remarks when asked at a Moscow news conference whether or not returning Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiations table has been discussed.

“The statements that I have done publicly, certainly, all issues have been discussed during our meeting. Not once have I said that I can represent the Republic of Armenia in these talks, I cannot represent the Republic of Artsakh due to the simple reason that the citizens of Artsakh do not participate in elections in Armenia, meaning they haven’t elected me prime minister, they elect their own president, they have their parliament and government. Due to this reason I cannot negotiate on behalf of Nagorno Karabakh. This is clear for everyone,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that understandably citizens and journalists are interested to know every detail about what he and Aliyev spoke about. “But in terms of ethics it is inadmissible when they go out and disclose everything they’ve spoken about. But generally you all know what we have talked about, because the conversation proceeded within the framework that complies with my public statements”.

