Preparations for Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany underway

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan held meetings with Cologne city authorities on January 23. During the meeting the sides discussed the de-centralized cooperation between Armenia and Germany and attached importance to boosting partnership between Cologne and Armenia in different sectors. Cologne is home to the largest Armenian community in Germany.

Preparations for Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s meetings in Cologne within the framework of the upcoming official visit to Germany were also discussed, according to the foreign ministry.

The ambassador also had a meeting with Professor Stefan Herzig, the rector of the Cologne Technical University. During the meeting the prospects of cooperation between universities were discussed, as well as planned events that will take place during the PM’s visit.

