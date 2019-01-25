Armenian PM comments on latest meeting with Azerbaijani president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place in Davos within the framework of the World Economic Forum.

Asked at a press conference in Moscow on how he assesses the results of the meeting, Pashinyan said that there are no results because the meeting was simply an interaction.

“We’ve had a similar interaction in Dushanbe also. True, in Dushanbe we had clear results. We have also talked in St. Petersburg, which too was simply a conversation. Neither Aliyev, nor I, or anyone else has anticipated any results from this meeting. It was simply a conversation, an interaction,” Pashinyan said.

The PM said they talked about the NK conflict during the conversation.

“I would like to say that factually these aren’t negotiations. These are unofficial contacts, during which both Aliyev and I speak about our perceptions, on how we perceive this issue, how our peoples perceive this issue”.

