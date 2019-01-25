‘Any decision must be acceptable for Venezuela’s people’ – Armenian PM on Venezuelan crisis

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the ongoing events in Venezuela, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press briefing in Moscow Pashinyan said Armenia continues following all the developments taking place in Venezuela. “First of all it is necessary to understand the link of these events with the Constitution of Venezuela, but in any case I think that the position of the Venezuelan people must play a great role. In other words, any decision first of all must be acceptable for the Venezuelan people”, the PM said.

Asked whether he doesn’t think that the Venezuelan events are somehow associated with the recent velvet revolution in Armenia, Pashinyan said: “There cannot be any factual association because no clashes and victims were reported during our events, but, unfortunately, victims are reported in Venezuela. Secondly, the whole process that took place in Armenia, was in full accordance with the Armenian laws and Constitution, but what is happening in Venezuela, frankly speaking, is not so understandable from the first glance to what extent they are in accordance with the country’s Constitution. Frankly I cannot say that, but the first impression is that not everything there is in accordance with the logic of the Constitution”, Pashinyan said.

Opposition protests began in Venezuela on January 23. Opposition leader Juan Guiado declared himself acting president during an opposition rally in Caracas. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro described these developments as an attempted coup organized by Washington. At least 26 people have been killed in the protests.

