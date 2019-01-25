Armenian President, new Ambassador of Uruguay discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Uruguay to Armenia Carlos Sgarbi Von Steinmann (residence in Tehran, Iran) on January 25 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed confidence that his great diplomatic experience will serve at best for the development of bilateral relations and will raise the mutually beneficial cooperation to a new qualitative level.

The two officials specifically highlighted the active engagement of the Armenian community in different sectors of Uruguay and the bridging role on strengthening the friendship between the two states and peoples.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan