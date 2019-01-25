Armenian Ambassador meets with Chairman of “Turkmengas” State Concern

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan on January 24 met with Minister of State, Chairman of the “Turkmengas” State Concern Murad Archayev, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the State Minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and informed that the chairmanship of the Turkmenistan-Armenia inter-governmental commission has passed from the energy ministry to the “Turkmengas” State Concern. During the talk the sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to bilateral relations, including the opportunities to supply gas from Turkmenistan to Armenia and restore the Ashgabat-Yerevan flights.

Garnik Badalyan congratulated the State Minister on assuming the chairmanship of the joint commission and expressed hope that after the appointment of a chair of the Armenian side the high level of Armenia’s relations with Turkmenistan will enable to intensify the bilateral economic ties.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan