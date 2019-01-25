Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with UAE Ambassador


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today held a farewell meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Jassim Mohamed Al Qasemi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials expressed confidence that the cooperation framework of the two countries will continue expanding in the future. They assessed the Armenian President’s recent official visit to the UAE, his meetings and agreements productive and successful. It was stated that the implementation of these agreements will boost the Armenian-UAE cooperation raising it to a new qualitative level.

The Armenian President wished good luck to the UAE Ambassador in his future activities.

