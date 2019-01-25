No concrete talks on accession of new states to EAEU

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. There are no concrete talks on the accession of new countries to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s press briefing in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

“But last year, if I am not mistaken, Moldova received a status of observer in the EAEU. This means that Moldova can be considered the closest to joining the EAEU. It also depends on the domestic political situation of that country. You know that parliamentary elections will be held in Moldova in February, after which it will be clear how the EAEU-Moldova relations will develop”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that more important process is underway at the moment: talks are being held with the EAEU on signing free trade agreement. “At the moment talks are underway with Singapore, Egypt, Israel and Serbia. Last year documents were signed with Iran and China. This is a very important process because new opportunities for the business in the EAEU are being opened”, he said.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan