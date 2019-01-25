Pashinyan hopes to make field of high technologies locomotive of Armenia’s economy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the field of high technologies will become the locomotive of Armenia’s economy, reports Armenpress.

“The field of high technologies is a priority for us. There are several investment programs in Armenia in the technological sector, and we hope to make the field of high technologies the locomotive of Armenia’s economy. Of course, the digital agenda is also very important for the Eurasian Economic Union. We were just talking about that with Tigran Sargsyan [Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission], I have said in my speech that the electronic control of goods will make easy the movement of goods in the EAEU”, Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press briefing in Moscow.

He added that the EEC is working on this path. The Armenian PM stated that Tigran Sargsyan informed that they will present the EAEU digital agenda plan which is at the preparation stage. “The digital agenda, as well as the development of high technologies are very important for Armenia and the EAEU in general”, Pashinyan noted.

