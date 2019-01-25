Pashinyan sees regulation of gas tariff in long-term perspective within EAEU

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the issue of gas tariff in the long-term perspective will be correct to settle within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

“Currently the talk is about not increasing the 2019 gas price for Armenia’s consumers. This means that we have one year in order to continue the consultations with our partners from Russia, Gazprom and within the EAEU frameworks in general in order to solve this issue in long-term prospective. Of course, it would be better it this issue is solved within the EAEU framework because in my view this is a right approach because we are talking about a common economic space. We will work on this path”, Pashinyan told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

He added that in connection with the gas price increase supplied to Armenia, the Armenian government will not subsidize anything, everything will remain the same, noting that they are just getting time to discuss this topic in more detail.

