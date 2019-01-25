We will do utmost to maintain positive integration dynamics, Pashinyan says as Armenia assumes EEU presidency

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. During the recent years the Eurasian Economic Union proved that it is accomplished: positive dynamics has been recorded by main economic indicators and important decisions have been made in numerous directions of Eurasian integration, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks today at the Eurasian Economic Commission headquarters in Moscow on the occasion of Armenia assuming the presidency in the union for 2019.

The Armenian PM thanked the board of the organization for the work and said that he has decided to read and sign the “Address to Leaders of EEU countries” at the presence of the board.

“From January 1, 2019, the Republic of Armenia assumed the presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union bodies – The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Eurasian Economic Commission Council.

Armenia’s chairmanship coincides with the 5th anniversary of signing the Eurasian Economic Union treaty. In the last five years, the Eurasian Economic Union accomplished itself as a successful integration union, and despite the difficulties in the initial years, it is currently demonstrating a decisive growth in trade and economic relations structural diversification and mutual trade.

For EEU member countries Eurasian integration is a primary direction that enables to improve business conditions, strengthen cooperation with traditional partners and create new partnerships for utilization of the integration union’s economic potential. At the same time, all member states should make every effort to continue and boost the institutional development of the EEU. Armenia, in turn, will do everything in order for the positive dynamics of integration to be maintained, and for the issues that can be an additional encouragement for economic growth for our countries do be solved,” he said.

