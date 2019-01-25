Pashinyan highlights strengthening trust level inside EAEU

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks at the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow during which he drew the attention of the meeting participants on the necessity to solve several key and urgent issues of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that energy field is one of the key integration directions of the EAEU as a base for creating equal competition and non-discriminatory conditions in the EAEU economic sectors. “In this context it is necessary to actively work in the formation of oil and gas single markets, as well as in the implementation of single energy market. It is necessary to make active efforts aimed at implementing an agreed upon energy policy and solving the sensitive issue of price increase on non-discriminative base for energy resources, as well as their transit transportation via the territories of the member states, by also taking into account the transit components”, the Armenian PM said.

He added that efforts must be made for the development and diversification of the Eurasian transportation infrastructure which will boost the growth of the trade turnover in the Union and export of goods to the foreign markets.

Pashinyan considers the combination of efforts of the IT communities of the EAEU member states an important cooperation direction, aimed at actively developing the fields of high technologies and completely implementing the Union’s digital agenda. According to him, the EAEU Digital agenda must become one of the main tools for the Union’s improvement, raising its effectiveness and attractiveness, and eliminating the administrative, customs and trade barriers.

Pashinyan attached importance to strengthening the level of trust inside the Union. He said the introduction of modern traceability systems for goods and cargo will create a technical base for such strengthening. It’s important for these systems to be modern and saving, eliminate the barriers, rather than create them.

“For Armenia, which has no common border with the integration union, the digital traceability can be a guarantee for the implementation of four freedoms by not creating addition obstacles. We consider it appropriate to take more active steps in the field of economy and trade for the harmonization of regulations and rules of procedures of the EAEU member states, as the experience of the past years shows that most of the obstacles faced by the business are a result of absence of coordinated and agreed activity rules”, Pashinyan said. “It’s important to continue the development of commercial relations with the third countries and the unions. The implementation of the respective agreements with Iran and China, and the completion of talks with Singapore, Serbia, Egypt, Israel and India can contribute to the Union’s integration process into the global economy”, he said.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan