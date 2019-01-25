Special Investigative Service permits businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan to depart for Germany for treatment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service allowed businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan to leave Armenia for medical treatment, his attorney Karen Batikyan told Armenpress, adding that Mayrapetyan urgently must depart for Germany for his treatment.

Asked how long his treatment will last, the attorney said it is unpredictable, it may last 1 or 6 months.

Samvel Mayrapetyan, owner of the H2 private TV channel, has been charged by the Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia for assisting in receiving bribes.

Mayrapetyan was arrested but later was released from pre-trial detention on bail.

On January 17 the European Court of Human Rights adopted a decision in favor of Samvel Mayrapetyan. The statement notes that the ECHR has recommended the authorities of Armenia to ensure appropriate medical treatment for Mayrapetyan and since his treatment is impossible in Armenia, it stems from the ECHR decision that Mayrapetyan should be allowed to depart for Germany, where he previously was treated.

