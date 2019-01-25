Armenia 'hopes for peaceful resolution' of Venezuelan crisis – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hopes for a peaceful resolution of the Venezuelan crisis, the foreign ministry said.

“We follow carefully the developments in Venezuela and hope for the peaceful resolution”, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Juan Guaido on Wednesday declared himself acting president of Venezuela in a move welcomed by huge crowds of protesters.

The 35-year-old has been leader of the opposition and head of the National Assembly for merely three weeks but has quickly energized the movement against President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump formally recognized Guaido minutes after the 35-year-old president of the Venezuela National Assembly declared himself the head of state. Countries including Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Panama quickly followed the U.S. lead. However, a number of other countries still recognize Maduro as the legitimate president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan