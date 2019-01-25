EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn will visit Armenia on January 29, according to the Armenian foreign ministry.

The ministry tweeted that Hahn and Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold a meeting and deliver a joint press conference.

“The EU Commissioner will also be received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian”, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan