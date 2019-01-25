Artsakh president meets with ARF leaders
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting today with the newly elected ARF (Dashnaktsutsyun) Bureau representative Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan and Bureau chair Armen Rustamyan, Sahakyan’s Office said.
The president congratulated the party representatives and wished productive work and success.
He expressed hope that the ARF will continue focusing on Artsakh and have practical participation in the development and strengthening of the country.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
