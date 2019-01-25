Armenian business tycoon Samvel Karapetyan included in Forbes Russia’s Real Estate Kings list

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Forbes Russia has named Armenian business magnate Samvel Karapetyan the #3 in the Russia’s Real Estate Kings 2019 list.

Karapetyan is an Armenian commercial real estate tycoon, president of the Tashir Group of Companies.

According to Forbes, Tashir owns 818300 square meters of commercial, 6100 square meters of office premises and 48000 square meters of storage facilities. In 2018, the company made 670,000,000 dollars from leasing contracts.

The top three on the list, according to Forbes, are Zarakh Iliyev and God Nisanov (Kiyevskaya Ploshad) and Stichting INGKA Foundation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan