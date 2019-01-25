Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and IT that today, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan




