Social reintegration to be among 2019 priorities of DOC

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan has visited the Department of Corrections (DOC) to recap the activities of the service in 2018, the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Zeynalyan’s deputy Suren Krmoyan, DOC chief Artyom Mkhoyan, his deputies, prison wardens and other officials.

During the presentation of the report, officials noted that more than 300 million drams of state funds have been saved by the service and returned to the budget.

The minister was briefed in detail on the prison conditions, and he tasked to carry out heightened supervision to prevent contraband and corruption-related activities.

Krmoyan said that in 2019 the Department of Corrections will target the social reintegration of prisoners, programs for preventing self-harm or suicide attempts in prisons, and utilization of encouragement measures for good behavior.

DOC chief Artyom Mkhoyan issued several instruction to prison officials, demanding to be intolerant for corruption and prison subculture, to tackle contraband and continue the improvement of the prison food system.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan