New staff of ARF Bureau announced: Armen Rustamyan elected Bureau Chairman
10:21, 25 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The 33rd General meeting of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has been completed in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, the ARF Office told Armenpress.
The meeting has launched on January 16.
During the meeting, the Bureau – the party’s highest executive body, has been elected.
Here are the members of the newly-elected ARF Bureau:
Armen Rustamyan – chairman
Vigen Baghumyan
Aram Galustyan
Vigen Yagoubian
Yagoub Khacheryan
Arsen Hambardzumyan
Kiro Manoyan
Beniamin Pchakchyan
Spartak Seyranyan
Raffi Tonapetyan
Hovsep Ter-Gevorgyan
Murad Papazyan
Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan
