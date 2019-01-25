New staff of ARF Bureau announced: Armen Rustamyan elected Bureau Chairman

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The 33rd General meeting of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has been completed in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, the ARF Office told Armenpress.

The meeting has launched on January 16.

During the meeting, the Bureau – the party’s highest executive body, has been elected.

Here are the members of the newly-elected ARF Bureau:

Armen Rustamyan – chairman

Vigen Baghumyan

Aram Galustyan

Vigen Yagoubian

Yagoub Khacheryan

Arsen Hambardzumyan

Kiro Manoyan

Beniamin Pchakchyan

Spartak Seyranyan

Raffi Tonapetyan

Hovsep Ter-Gevorgyan

Murad Papazyan



