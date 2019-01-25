Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 25, as of 09:30, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Ashotsk, Akhuryan, Artik regions and Talin-Mastara-Akhuryan highway.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for passenger cars and is closed for heavy and trailer trucks due to snowstorm.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.

