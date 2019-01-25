LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.11% to $1871.00, copper price down by 0.57% to $5922.00, lead price up by 0.54% to $2033.00, nickel price down by 0.43% to $11630.00, tin price up by 1.41% to $20910.00, zinc price up by 0.15% to $2610.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $36000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.