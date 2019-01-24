Yerevan Mayor says will do everything to increase service quality of kindergartens

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan met with directors of kindergartens today, the City Hall told Armenpress. The meeting aimed at presenting the demands and approaches within the frames of which the kindergartens must continue their activities.

The Mayor thanked for a dedicated and responsible work and attached importance to the implementation of the main demands which will provide comfortable and equal conditions in the kindergartens.

“Being well aware of all the issues existing today in the kindergartens, I understand that this cannot last long. I will do everything to raise the quality of services of all our kindergartens. This includes everything: both increase of salaries and the conditions, but in line with this you also should participate in this process”, the Mayor said, adding that they all need to take action. “In order to reach the desirable result the process of structural reforms in the kindergartens should be completely implemented”, he said, demanding consistency in solving these tasks.

“The working principles and rules of the game to be used in the kindergartens first of all derive from the interests of the city residents”, deputy mayor Tigran Virabyan said, adding that adherence to these principles is a strict demand. He urged the kindergarten directors to act exclusively by law.

The directors were also informed that the control department of the City Hall will soon carry out intensive check operations in the kindergartens.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan