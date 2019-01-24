‘Davos Forum is a global springboard for small Armenia’ – Le Figaro

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Davos World Economic Forum is a global springboard for small Armenia.

Le Figaro French daily published an article about Armenia. The newspaper interviewed Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

“This is a chance for me to present to the major foreign investors the opportunities that have been created in our country after the Velvet revolution. It’s important to tell the international business-society that after the democratic revolution we are carrying out an economic revolution”, Pashinyan told the newspaper.

Le Figaro says Pashinyan is committed to the matters on adopting new Tax Code, eliminating monopolies and eradicating corruption in the country. The Armenian PM wants to attract investors in the field of tourism, agriculture and energy’s renewable sources. Pashinyan told the French daily that the World Congress on Information Technologies will be held in Yerevan in October 2019 which will be attended by thousands of peoples from all over the world.

Le Figaro also informs that Pashinyan met with the leaders of eBay, Mitsubishi, Apple, as well as heads of different states, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Davos.

