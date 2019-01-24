Armenian PM meets Lithuanian President, King of Belgium and Slovak, Spanish, Georgian PMs in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a number of meetings in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan met with President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė during which issues relating to both the bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed. In particular, the officials touched upon the development of the Armenian-Lithuanian political and economic ties, the Armenia-EU relations, including within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the ratification of the Agreement by the EU member states within a short period of time and thanked the Lithuanian President for completing that process in the Parliament of Lithuania. Pashinyan also introduced the ongoing reforms in Armenia and stated that the December 9, 2018 snap parliamentary elections have historic significance for Armenia, because for the first time in the last decades no one has questioned the results of elections. The PM said the fact that the elections were free, fair and transparent has been proved also by the international observer organizations.

In her turn the Lithuanian President welcomed Pashinyan’s government’s actions aimed at developing and strengthening democracy and expressed her country’s readiness to support Armenia in making reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan thereafter met with Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during which they discussed issues on development of the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. The sides attached importance to boosting the mutual partnership between the governments of the two countries aimed at giving new impetus to the commercial relations.

Peter Pellegrini informed that the Speaker of the Parliament of Slovakia will visit Armenia in the future which in its turn will contribute to expanding the bilateral ties. At the same time, he said the issue of the CEPA ratification is in the agenda of the Slovak Parliament, and this process will be completed in the near future.

Pashinyan also had brief meetings with King Phillippe of Belgium, Prime Ministers of Spain and Georgia Pedro Sánchez and Mamuka Bakhtadze.

Pashinyan’s visit to Switzerland has been completed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan