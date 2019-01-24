Speaker Mirzoyan announces decision to cut number of vehicles serving Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan announced the decision to cut the number of vehicles serving the Parliament officials, reports Armenpress.

“I would like to inform about the decision made by me and the Parliament’s chief of staff.

From now on the heads of departments, deputy chiefs of staff, as well as deputy chairmen of the standing committees will not have official vehicles. At the same time the amount of petrol provided for the remaining cars will be significantly decreased”, the Speaker said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan