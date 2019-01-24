Ukrainian court finds ex-President Yanukovych guilty of treason, sentences him to 13 years in prison

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A Ukrainian court has found former President Viktor Yanukovych guilty of treason and sentenced him to 13 years in prison, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

“Yanukovych committed a crime against the foundation of Ukraine's national security”, Judge Vladyslav Devyatko said.

The judge said the evidence presented to the court had proved the ex-President’s guilt.

The investigation of the case launched in late 2017.

Viktor Yanukovych, however, denied all the charges.

