Ukrainian court finds ex-President Yanukovych guilty of treason, sentences him to 13 years in prison
19:50, 24 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A Ukrainian court has found former President Viktor Yanukovych guilty of treason and sentenced him to 13 years in prison, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
“Yanukovych committed a crime against the foundation of Ukraine's national security”, Judge Vladyslav Devyatko said.
The judge said the evidence presented to the court had proved the ex-President’s guilt.
The investigation of the case launched in late 2017.
Viktor Yanukovych, however, denied all the charges.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
