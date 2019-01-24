Deputy finance minister considers flat income tax the best option for defining the tax

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government discussed many versions on defining income tax, and as a result it stopped on the most preferable version, deputy finance minister Arman Poghosyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the question that in case of the flat income tax those who receive up to 150.000 AMD salaries will appear in risky zone, the deputy minister said: “I think in the context of discussing this issue we first of all must understand what is the goal of the government to set a 23% flat income tax rate and gradually decrease it up to 20% in the coming years. The main goal of the government is to encourage the productive workforce and improve environment for entrepreneurship activity directed to export and therefore, to increase the level of our local product competitiveness in the foreign markets”.

The deputy minister said they have discussed numerous versions of income tax. “According to our assessment, all the scenarios that could suppose redistribution of income tax, in other words, collection of less revenues from the groups with low income and vice versa, were supposing major losses of tax revenues of the budget, which the government could not allow at this stage. This will lead to fiscal instability and risks”, he said. He added that although they have manageable loss of tax revenues in case of their selected scenario, but, according to their assessment, they receive growth in export and competitiveness in high productions.

According to the bill on making changes in the Tax Code, it is proposed to set a flat tax rate for incomes. The proposed tax rate – 23%, will enter into force on September 1, 2019. The flat income tax rate will gradually decrease, reaching 20% in 2023.