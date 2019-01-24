Political scientist predicts Pashinyan-Aliyev official meeting in near future

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan predicts an official meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the nearest future, reports Armenpress.

“I think they will have an official meeting in the near future and I have reasons to think that they are already preparing for that meeting”, he told reporters today.

Commenting on the Pashinyan-Aliyev informal meeting in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the political scientist called it as unique, compared to meetings held before the revolution.

Iskandaryan stated that Artsakh is the determinant of mass consciousness and political statements.

Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Davos on January 22 during which they exchanged views on the current situation of the negotiation process for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and the future discussions.

