Armenian PM participates in discussions in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended an informal dinner titled The World in the Era of Globalization of the Global Economic Leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, his Office told Armenpress.

During the event Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered remarks.

The Armenian PM also participated in the informal meeting of the Global Economic Leaders which was held under the title of Europe’s Turning Moment. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen delivered reports at the event.

