Armenia, Poland to develop new economic cooperation agenda: Pashinyan meets Polish counterpart in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials attached importance to the development and expansion of multilateral cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the need to deepen the commercial ties. They agreed to task the economy ministers of the two countries to develop a new economic cooperation agenda. The two PMs considered it necessary to give new signal to the activities of the Armenian-Polish inter-governmental commission.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mateusz Morawiecki also discussed issues relating to the mutual partnership in multilateral level, in particular within the frames of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

PM Pashinyan said Armenia carries out comprehensive reforms almost in all sectors and added that the actions envisaged by the CEPA will greatly contribute to the effective implementation of those reforms. In this context, he highlighted the CEPA’s ratification by the EU member states as soon as possible.

In his turn the Polish PM welcomed the ongoing democratic developments in Armenia and stated that Poland will do everything to assist the ratification of the Agreement and the reforms. At the same time, he said he is impressed with the recent events in Armenia. He invited Pashinyan to Poland to more thoroughly discuss the agenda issues of the bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan