Political scientist believes Armenia can have contribution in program of creating EAEU single digital market

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Creation of a single digital market is a priority for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Armenia can have its contribution here, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan – director of the Caucasus Institute, told reporters today, commenting on the upcoming speech of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

“The most important for the EAEU is the creation of a single digital market. This sector is quite well developed in Armenia, and in this sense our country can have its own contribution”, Iskandaryan said.

He said the organization, overall, will continue developing as it did till today.

Talking about the relations of Russia and Armenia, he said it’s a normal political process.

“There are problems between Russia and Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, as well as Russia and Kyrgyzstan. These difficulties cannot be avoided. It’s a normal working format in every union”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan