Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-19

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 485.78 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 551.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.84 drams to 633.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.19 drams to 19988.16 drams. Silver price вup by 2.25 drams to 240.29 drams. Platinum price down by 31.56 drams to 12338.37 drams.