WATCH: ‘Barev dzez’ - Russian TV star Tina Kandelaki remembers Armenian roots upon seeing Pashinyan in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. From presidents to prime ministers and corporate executives, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is meeting numerous politicians and businessmen as part of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

But now, a different kind of meeting has taken place.

Georgian-born Russian TV star, journalist and public figure Tina Kandelaki has met Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan during an event when the latter was speaking with other officials, and the Russian TV host made sure to remind the Armenian leader that she is of Armenian descent.

“Hello, greetings, cheers, do you know that my mother is Armenian?” Kandelaki says to Pashinyan in a video published as an Instagram story on her official account. Pashinyan then jokingly responds that “everyone in Armenia knows that”.

